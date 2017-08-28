Everett wins in walkoff fashion against Eugene.
Outfielder Leonys Martin returned to the top of the Tacoma lineup on Monday night, but his two hits weren’t enough to help the Rainiers against the host Salt Lake Bees as they lost 3-2.
Martin, who was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners, was 2 for 4. Danny Muno was also 2 for 4 with two doubles. Ian Miller as 2 for 4 with a triple.
Cody Martin picked up the loss. He gave up two runs on three hits over 2/3 innings.
AquaSox 5, Emeralds 4
Eugene Helder’s walkoff single won it for Everett against visiting Eugene.
Most Read Stories
- Meet Seahawks rookie Chris Carson: Why he fell in the draft and how he locked up a roster spot
- 'Whole Foods + Amazon': Here's what's cheaper today at the high-end grocer
- Smoky haze, and heat, return to the Seattle area — but pollution isn't from B.C. this time
- UW's Azeem Victor, Austin Joyner suspended for season opener at Rutgers
- Mount Zion pastor quits: ‘I am deeply hurt’
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.