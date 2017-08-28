Everett wins in walkoff fashion against Eugene.

Outfielder Leonys Martin returned to the top of the Tacoma lineup on Monday night, but his two hits weren’t enough to help the Rainiers against the host Salt Lake Bees as they lost 3-2.

Martin, who was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners, was 2 for 4. Danny Muno was also 2 for 4 with two doubles. Ian Miller as 2 for 4 with a triple.

Cody Martin picked up the loss. He gave up two runs on three hits over 2/3 innings.

AquaSox 5, Emeralds 4

Eugene Helder’s walkoff single won it for Everett against visiting Eugene.