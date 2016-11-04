Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Here comes November and there are many quality fisheries in our region that extend into the fall season.

Many of our region’s lakes closed to fishing at the end of October, so be sure to check the regs before you head out to one of your favorites.

A couple lakes that stay open through the end of November are Lake Lenore and Dry Falls Lake; both of them are in Grant County.

These are quality lakes with a one-fish limit and select fishery rules, meaning no bait and barbless lures.

Lenore is one of the few lakes in Washington State that have Lahontan cutthroat. These beautiful fish have made a comeback in Lenore and last year the fall season was very good. It is popular with fly fishers, but anglers that toss lures from shore also take good numbers of cutthroat at Lenore.

Dry Falls Lake has attracted fly fishermen in search of big rainbow, brown trout and tiger trout for years. It is fished from float tubes or pontoon boats and offers dramatic scenery, being at the base of steep basalt cliffs. The fall fishing at Dry Falls can be the best of the season.

Remember, the year-round lakes can be excellent this time of year, too. Big trout that have evaded anglers all year can be caught before they freeze up.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.