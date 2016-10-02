Colorado’s DJ LeMahieu won his first National League batting title Sunday, sitting out his second straight game to protect his lead over Washington’s Daniel Murphy.
LeMahieu hit a major league-leading .348 and finished one point ahead of Murphy with the NL’s highest average since Atlanta’s Chipper Jones batted .364 in 2008. LeMahieu’s season ended after three innings and two hitless at-bats Friday.
Murphy pinch hit Sunday in his first appearance since Sept. 20 and flied out.
Houston’s Jose Altuve hit .338 won his second AL batting title in three years. Boston’s Dustin Pedroia was a distant second at .318.
Mark Trumbo led the major leagues with 47 home runs, the fourth straight Baltimore player to hit the most in the big leagues.
