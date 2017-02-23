Olympic champ swims 500 freestyle in 4:25.15.

Katie Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, set an American record in winning the 500 freestyle Thursday at the Pac-12 women’s swimming championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Ledecky was timed in 4 minutes, 25.15 seconds, winning by almost 10 seconds over Stanford teammate Katie Drabot.

Another Olympic gold medalist, Simone Manuel of Stanford, won the 50 free in 21.29, beating Cal’s Farida Osman by two-tenths of a second.

Ella Eastin of Stanford won the 200 IM in 1:52.34.

Stanford also won the 200 free relay, behind Manuel, Lia Neal, Janet Hu and Ally Howe, in 1:26.44, just edging Cal (1:26.49).

Kassidy Cook of Stanford won the 1-meter women’s diving with a 338.35.

Stanford leads the team standings with 546 points, followed by Cal with 490. Washington State is eighth with 148.