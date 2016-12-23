2016 has been a pretty darned good sports year in these parts. You’ve got a Sounders championship, a Huskies run toward the national title, a Final Four berth for UW women’s basketball, another Seahawks division title, a bowl-bound Cougars squad and a contending Mariners team.

The next time you’re lamenting a frustrating moment in Seattle sports, take a deep breath and think back.

Think back to 2008, when Seattle was the laughing stock of the nation, athletically speaking. A quick review of the collateral damage: a 61-101 Mariners season (the first MLB team to lose 100 with a $100 million payroll), a 4-12 Seahawks campaign (the last year under Mike Holm­gren), an 0-12 Husky football season (adios, Tyrone Willingham), a 2-11 Washington State football season (welcome, Paul Wulff) and a 16-17 Husky basketball season (hello, CBI).

Oh, yeah: The Sonics bolted for Oklahoma City in July. To be a Seattle sports fan in ’08 was despair wrapped in layers of gloom.

Heck, think back to July 2013, when Forbes Magazine declared Seattle to be “America’s Most Miserable Sports City.” The teams weren’t quite so decrepit (the Mariners lost a mere 95 games), but that was the year that furious efforts to lure the Sacramento Kings fell just short.

The point is, let’s not forget how lucky we have it, irritations not withstanding. All things considered, 2016 has been a pretty darned good sports year in these parts. Golden, even. You’ve got a Sounders championship, a Huskies run toward the national title, a Final Four berth for Washington’s women’s basketball, another Seahawks division title, a bowl-bound Cougars squad and a contending Mariners team.

Oh, there still are irritations, of course. That’s part of the beauty of sports, too, the cathartic nature of raging against the local squads in their moments of weakness. The year began with the Seahawks having their two-year run of Super Bowl appearances ended Jan. 17 with a 31-24 playoff loss to the Panthers, who jumped ahead 31-0 by halftime and withstood a furious Seahawks rally.

Carolina went on to lose the Super Bowl to Denver, a satisfying result for Seahawks fans who had raged when Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, while doing a victory lap after beating Seattle, tossed aside a “12” flag that had been thrust in his arms.

The end of Beast Mode

But late in the Super Bowl came a moment that would have huge ramifications for the Seahawks: Running back Marshawn Lynch tweeted a picture of his cleats hanging on a wire, correctly interpreted as his uniquely Beast Modian method of announcing his retirement — wordless but nevertheless eloquent.

Without Lynch, the subsequent Seahawks season has been rockier than normal. The running game struggled in his absence, Russell Wilson battled through a series of injuries (and behind a problematic offensive line) and defensive leader Earl Thomas was lost for the season because of a broken leg suffered Dec. 4 against Carolina. Yet the Seahawks still cruised to the NFC West title and will play at least one home playoff game in their quest to return to the Super Bowl.

The biggest football story of the year, however, was authored on the shores of Lake Washington, where Chris Petersen’s third season as Huskies coach was a thundering success, awakening comparisons to the golden era of Don James.

Though Petersen downplayed rising expectations throughout the offseason, the Huskies roared to a 9-0 start and a No. 4 ranking by The Associated Press. They were tripped up by USC in a 26-13 loss at home but finished with three more wins, including a 41-10 romp over Colorado in the Pac-12 title game to earn one of four berths in the College Football Playoff. Led by sophomore quarterback Jake Browning, who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting, Washington has the daunting task of facing top-ranked Alabama in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31.

One of the Huskies’ most rousing wins of the season was a 45-17 romp over Washington State in what was billed as the biggest Apple Cup in decades. The Cougars still had a successful season, which seemed far-fetched when they opened the year with consecutive defeats, including a 45-42 season-opening loss to an FCS school, Eastern Washington.

When Washington State coach Mike Leach ripped his squad after a subsequent loss to Boise State, calling them “the easiest team in the country to tackle,” and adding, “Right now we have the atmosphere of a JC softball team,” the future seemed dire. But the Cougars ran off eight wins in a row to put them in contention for the Pac-12 North title before the loss to UW. The Cougars will meet Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday.

The Huskies’ men’s basketball team failed to make the NCAA tournament for the fifth consecutive year, a fact made even more frustrating by the presence of two future first-round NBA draft picks (Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray) and the Pac-12 scoring leader (Andrew Andrews). And a meandering start to the 2016-17 season, even with another surefire first-rounder, freshman Markelle Fultz, has put the future of longtime Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar in peril.

UW women break through to Final Four

All the glory was on the women’s side, where Mike Neighbors’ Huskies squad made its first Final Four in program history before getting ousted 80-59 by Syracuse, a game shy of meeting powerhouse Connecticut for the national title. With national scoring leader Kelsey Plum and rebounding machine Chantel Osahor (who also has a mean flat-footed set shot) back for their senior years, the Huskies are ranked ninth in the country with a 12-1 record and have eyes on a return trip to the Final Four.

Though the Huskies’ men’s crew had its fun of five consecutive national titles come to an end, UW did claim a championship in May when the women’s golf team edged defending champion Stanford in a thrilling final to claim the program’s first national title. The Huskies’ win wasn’t clinched until Julianne Alvarez won on the second extra hole. Ying Luo had holed out from 61 yards on the 18th hole, before Alvarez chipped from 30 yards to about six inches to ensure that Huskies coach Mary Lou Mulflur finally had won it all in her 33rd season.

“They just battled and battled,’’ Mulflur said.

The other title in Seattle sports came out of the blue — or more accurately, the Rave Green. The Sounders were jolted before the season when star forward Obafemi Martins left to play in China, and they seemed dead and buried when coach Sigi Schmid was fired July 26. The Sounders were mired in ninth place in the Western Conference at 6-12-2. But under his replacement, longtime assistant Brian Schmetzer, the Sounders rallied, despite losing star Clint Dempsey for the season because of an irregular heartbeat.

Schmetzer was upgraded from interim to full-time coach Nov. 2, and the Sounders, behind Designated Player Nicolas Lodeiro and Rookie of the Year Jordan Morris, stormed through the playoffs to reach the MLS Cup for the first time after ousting the Colorado Rapids in the conference finals.

With goalie Stefan Frei earning MVP honors by virtue of a string of brilliant saves — including an epic leap to stop a shot by Jozy Altidore in extra time — the Sounders won on penalty kicks despite not making a single shot on goal in regulation or overtime against Toronto FC. Roman Torres’ penalty kick clinched the title and set the stage for a raucous parade to Seattle Center three days later.

The Mariners regrouped with a new general manager (Jerry Dipoto), a new manager (Scott Servais) and, it was announced in April, a new CEO, with John Stanton officially replacing Howard Lincoln in August. Meanwhile, the Mariners’ playoff drought reached 15 years, but with Robinson Cano having an MVP-caliber season (.298 average, 39 homers, 103 runs batted in), the Mariners stayed in wild-card contention until the final weekend. They finished 86-76, a gain of 10 victories from 2015, and in November traded pitcher Taijuan Walker to Arizona for standout shortstop Jean Segura.

Griffey enters the Hall

One Mariners highlight occurred nearly 3,000 miles away in Cooperstown, N.Y., where an emotional Ken Griffey Jr. was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24. Griffey, who was elected with the highest percentage in history at 99.3 — the three voters who left him off their ballot were never identified — broke down in tears just moments into his speech.

The Storm took advantage of the long Olympic break beginning in late July to regroup from a 9-15 start and surge into the playoffs, where it lost in the first round to Atlanta. The Storm had used the No. 1 overall draft pick to select former University of Connecticut superstar Breanna Stewart, the consensus national player of the year for two consecutive seasons. Stewart, who joined Storm teammate Sue Bird on the gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic squad, lived up to billing, averaging 18.3 points a game and earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors.

A year after the golf world had been focused on Chambers Bay in University Place for the men’s U.S. Open, major golf returned to the area this past summer with the Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee in Sammamish. And it was a riveting affair, with 18-year-old Canadian Brooke Henderson coming from two strokes behind World No. 1 Lydia Ko on the final day. Henderson shot a blistering 65 to tie Ko in regulation, then birdied the first playoff hole to win her first major and become the youngest women’s PGA winner in the event’s history.

One of the roiling issues of the year centered on, of all things, the national anthem, beginning in August when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick set off a movement by sitting, and later kneeling, during the pregame national anthem to protest racial oppression and inequality. Soon, athletes in all sports were joining in with their versions of the protest, including Reign star Megan Rapinoe during games, and the Garfield High School football team, en masse, before its Sept. 16 game. The Seahawks decided their twist would be to turn it into a symbol of both unity and awareness by linking arms during the anthem, starting before their game on 9/11 and continuing all season.

Seattle arena twists and turns

Meanwhile, the quest to bring an NBA team to Seattle to fill the Sonics’ void continued unabated, with lots of volatility and still no resolution. Chris Hansen’s ongoing effort to build an arena in Sodo was sidetracked in early May when the Seattle City Council, by a 5-4 vote, rejected the vacation of Occidental Avenue, a necessary precursor for Hansen’s project.

Hansen roared back in October with a pledge to fund the entire project privately, forgoing up to $200 million in municipal-bond funding, and to provide money for a Lander Street overpass to ease Sodo traffic congestion.

Despite those developments, the Port of Seattle continued to oppose Hansen, and KeyArena re-emerged as a rival to Hansen’s plans with the emergence of two investor groups with plans to renovate the building. One, the Los Angeles-based Oak View Group, is fronted by sports executive Tim Leiweke and entertainment mega-manager Irving Azoff; the other, the Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), is a major arena builder and manager that handles marketing for KeyArena.

While the city decides which direction to go, Seattle remains without an NBA (eight years and counting) or NHL team. And despite all the sports glory of 2016, that’s a downer that, if finally solved, could make 2017 truly a year to celebrate.