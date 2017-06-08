CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James doesn’t have any problem with Golden State building a super team.
With his Cleveland Cavaliers trailing the Warriors 3-0 in the NBA Finals, James was asked if it’s good for the league, or even fair, to have such a dominant team.
The Warriors added superstar Kevin Durant to a team that won a record 73 games a year ago. Now they are 15-0 and on the cusp of an undefeated postseason.
James joined forced with All-Star Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami to win titles. He doesn’t begrudge the Warriors for adding to a star-laden team given that it’s within the rules. He points to the New York Yankees of the 1990s, who signed high-priced free agents to build a dynasty.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- Test-driving Amazon’s brand-new, very weird grocery pickup service
- James Comey testimony drinking game: Play along
- Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Celtics minority owner David Bonderman join KeyArena renovation group
James says this is what happens in sports, and if he ever becomes an owner “I’m going to try to sign everybody.”
___
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball