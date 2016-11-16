INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James sat out of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game Wednesday night at Indiana to rest after playing a night earlier at home, the first game he has missed this season.

James has helped the defending champion Cavaliers win nine of their first 10 games, averaging 23.4 points and 8.9 rebounds. Cleveland beat Toronto 121-117 on Tuesday night.

James has scored at least 24 points in eight of the last nine games against Indiana. In three games against the Pacers last season, he averaged 28.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Guard J.R. Smith missed the game because of a sprained.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said his strategy won’t be affected by James’ absence.

“Well, it doesn’t change what we do,” McMillan said. “We’re playing the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. They’ve done that really the last few seasons. They did it last year.”