CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is playing against Washington despite an eye injury.
James sustained a scratched right cornea on Friday night in a win at Charlotte and the Cavs listed him as questionable Saturday before announcing he will face the Wizards. James got poked in the eye in the third quarter by the Hornets’ Jeremy Lamb but stayed in the game.
The NBA champions are 0-6 when James does not play.
James’ injury had given the Cavs a legitimate chance to rest their superstar as the regular season winds down and they get ready for the playoffs. The team drew heavy criticism last week for resting James and fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love for a nationally televised game in Los Angeles.
That decision prompted NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to send a letter to team owners, saying the trend to rest starters is “an extremely significant issue for our league.”
