CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James made his public pitch for the Indians.

Wearing a blue throwback Cleveland uniform from the 1970s and a red cap, the NBA star addressed the crowd at Progressive Field moments before Game 2’s first pitch against the Boston Red Sox. He was joined by teammates Richard Jefferson, James Jones, Dahntay Jones and J.R. Smith, currently a free agent but expected to re-sign with the Cavs.

A day after the Indians beat Boston in the AL Division Series opener, James stood behind home plate, pointed toward the Cleveland dugout and said: “We’re here for these guys over here. … It’s always us against the world!”

The Akron native has been backing the Indians all season, returning the favor after several of them came to see him and the Cavs play during their run to a title. James, who returned to the Cavs in 2014 after four years with Miami, ended the city’s 52-year championship drought in June.