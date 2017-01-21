INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James says Gregg Popovich taking over as coach of the U.S. Olympic team will be a factor in whether he plays in the 2020 Tokyo Games.
James has won two Olympic gold medals, but he skipped last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Games to get rest after leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an NBA championship. On Saturday, James said Popovich “factors a lot” in his plans going forward with the U.S. team.
James was asked about Popovich, San Antonio’s longtime coach, before the Cavs hosted the Spurs.
James considers “Pop” the greatest coach in NBA history and called him a “great mastermind of the game of basketball.”
Popovich is replacing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who led the U.S. team to three consecutive gold medals.
