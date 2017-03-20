Start off spring by improving how to toss a fly at “The Fundamentals of Fly Casting” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday (April 1).

The class will introduce fly-anglers to equipment, leaders, knots and the fundamentals of fly-casting. Each five-hour class session also combines instruction, demonstration and practice on a private water.

In addition, there is instruction on rod assembly and care, stance, hook removal, as well as various casting techniques.

Instructors include experienced shop staff and Darrel Martin, a certified casting instructor by the International Federation of Fly-Fishers (USA) and the Advanced Professional Game Angling Instructors (UK), and Michael Martin, experienced guide and instructor.

Equipment is available for free day-loan during this class. Anglers attending should have rain-gear, a brimmed hat and protective eye-wear. Equipment should be ready to cast with line and leader attached. The store can help with any equipment fine-tuning at no extra charge.

Students are encourage to bring lunch and drink. Cost is $50 cash only, includes a $30 deposit to reserve a spot in the class. For details, call the Sportsman’s Warehouse at 253-835-4100.