A look at what’s happening all around the majors Monday:

___

DEAL ‘EM UP

Sonny Gray, Yu Darvish and Justin Verlander have been mentioned as possible trade targets as the 4 p.m. EDT deadline nears for making deals without waivers. So, too, has dominant Baltimore closer Zach Britton.

In the past few weeks, J.D. Martinez, Todd Frazier, Melky Cabrera and others have been dealt — lefty Jaime Garcia has been traded twice, from Atlanta to Minnesota to the Yankees.

Arizona already got Martinez, and might be tempted to make another move after infielder Chris Owings broke his finger trying to bunt Sunday.

JUDGE’S SLUMP

Talk of Yankees rookie Aaron Judge contending for a Triple Crown has faded since his prodigious display at the All-Star Home Run Derby. Since the break, Judge is hitting .158 (9 for 57) with 25 strikeouts. He went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk on Sunday. His 33 homers still lead the AL, but his average has dropped to .302, 65 points behind league leader Jose Altuve, going into the series opener vs. Detroit.

CLIMB THAT CHART

Now that Adrian Beltre has gotten his 3,000 hit, he can quickly move up the all-time list. He’s tied with Roberto Clemente for 30th place — next up are Al Kaline (3,007) and Wade Boggs (3,010). Beltre and Texas are set to face Felix Hernandez and the Mariners.

RAYS PEN

The Tampa Bay Rays and their new-look bullpen head to Houston as they try to make up ground in the AL wild-card race. Tampa Bay has traded for relievers Sergio Romo, Dan Jennings and Steve Cishek — who combined for three hitless innings in a win over the Yankees on Sunday — and designated hitter Lucas Duda, who’s off to a 7 for 12 start. Facing the Astros, who have the best record in the AL, the Rays will start Alex Cobb (9-6, 3.46 ERA) against Charlie Morton (8-4, 3.83).