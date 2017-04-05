A look at what’s happening all around the majors Thursday:

HEAD START

Marcus Stroman makes his season debut for Toronto after winning MVP honors with Team USA at the World Baseball Classic last month. Stroman was 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA in three starts for the United States, including six dominant innings during an 8-0 win over Puerto Rico in the championship game. After missing most of 2015 with a knee injury, Stroman threw 204 innings for the Blue Jays last year. He’ll try to begin another workhorse season when winless Toronto opens a four-game series at Tampa Bay.

APRIL SHOWERS

The Tigers and White Sox are hoping to avoid another postponement, but more rain is in the Chicago forecast. The AL Central rivals have been rained out twice this week, including Monday’s scheduled opener, and could end the four-game series with only one in the books. Bad weather could also cause delays or postponements for Philadelphia at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Boston, Miami at Washington, the Los Angeles Angels at Oakland, and Atlanta at the New York Mets.

MIRROR IMAGE

Matt Harvey makes his first start for the Mets since July 4 last year. The former ace went 4-10 with a 4.86 ERA in 2016 before having season-ending surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, which resulted in the removal of a rib. Opposing him on the mound will be another pitcher who had an operation for that unusual condition a few years back. Veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia makes his Atlanta Braves debut at Citi Field, weather permitting.

ROOKIE BECOMES A ROOKIE

Right-hander Rookie Davis — one of the players the Reds got from the Yankees for closer Aroldis Chapman in 2015 — makes his major league debut against the Phillies. Davis got his distinctive nickname from his father, who hoped he’d become a major league player. His actual name: William Theron Davis III.

TEBOW TIME

Tim Tebow makes his regular-season debut as a Mets minor leaguer, starting in left field for the host Columbia Fireflies against Augusta in the Class A South Atlantic League. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner hit .148 in spring training.