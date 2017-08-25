A look at what’s happening all around the majors Saturday:

50 ON DECK

Giancarlo Stanton takes his first swing at reaching 50 home runs this year, a day after the Miami slugger connected twice at Marlins Park. He has 16 home runs this month, and his season total is the highest in the National League since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton tries for homer No. 50 against Padres rookie Dinelson Lamet.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF

Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins has homered nine times in 16 major league games — no player has reached the mark faster. He connected Friday night vs. the visiting Cubs. Hoskins hit 29 home runs for Triple-A Lehigh Valley before being promoted by Philadelphia on Aug. 10, then went 0 for 12 to start his career. He was called up from the minors too late to get a nickname on the back of his jersey for the Players Weekend festivities.

CHECK HIM

Rockies leadoff man Charlie Blackmon fell in apparent pain after taking a big swing at Atlanta. He appeared to grab his left hamstring after rising, and left the game with a trainer. The All-Star outfielder is hitting .337 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs.

HOBBLING

Mets star Yoenis Cespedes is ailing again after straining his right hamstring running the bases at Washington. The slugger has played in only 81 games this season because of various injuries. He was put on the disabled list in April with a left hamstring injury. Cespedes is batting. 292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs.

VERY VLAD

Vladimir Guerrero will be inducted into the Angels’ Hall of Fame before Los Angeles hosts Houston. The outfielder who loved to swing at all sorts of pitches hit .319 with 173 home runs and 616 RBIs in six seasons, including 2004 when he was the AL MVP. Guerrero will receive a tribute, but the ceremony doesn’t include having his number retired — he wore No. 27, currently taken by Angels star Mike Trout.

NO W IN CINCINNATI

Pirates righty Gerrit Cole is 0-6 in nine career starts against Cincinnati. He started on May 1 at Great American Ball Park and gave up three runs in six innings of the Reds’ 4-3 win over the Pirates. On the plus side, Cole has won his last seven decisions on the road, leaving him 8-4 this season away from PNC Park.