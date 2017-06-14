A look at what’s happening all around the majors Thursday:
SURGING SALE
Red Sox ace Chris Sale goes for his eighth straight win and ninth of the season in the finale of a three-game series at Philadelphia. It would tie Sale, 7-0 in his last eight starts, with Houston’s Dallas Keuchel (9-0), Kansas City’s Jason Vargas (9-3) and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (9-2) for the major league lead in wins.
STAYING UNBEATEN
Colorado rookie Jeff Hoffman will look for his fifth straight win when the Rockies host San Francisco in the opener of a seven-game homestand. Hoffman is 4-0 with a 2.10 ERA in four starts.
SIXTH MAN
With the New York Mets using a six-man rotation during a long stretch between days off, Robert Gsellman gets another start in the opener of a four-game series against NL East-leading Washington. After making two relief appearances, the rookie right-hander is 3-0 with a 2.16 ERA in four starts. He faces Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez, who is 9-1 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 starts at Citi Field.
FIRST START
Matt Strahm makes his first career start in the opener of Kansas City’s four-game series at the Los Angeles Angels. The left-hander was 1-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 20 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
