A look at what’s happening all around the majors Sunday:

___

PAPI IN PERIL

David Ortiz could play for the final time in his big league career when the Red Sox face Cleveland at Fenway Park in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. The Indians lead 2-0 in the best-of-five matchup and are trying for a sweep. The 40-year-old Ortiz plans to retire after the season. Big Papi hit .315 with 38 home runs, 48 doubles and 127 RBIs this season, but is 1 for 8 so far in the playoffs.

BALLPARK BEHAVIOR

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says he has “every confidence” there won’t be another can-throwing episode in Toronto this postseason. The Blue Jays can sweep Texas in Game 3 of the AL Division Series at Rogers Centre. In the wild-card game this week, a fan threw a beer can near Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim. The Blue Jays say they’re planning tougher security measures and alcohol policies at the stadium. During last year’s ALDS between Texas and Toronto, Blue Jays fans tossed bottles and debris on the field during Game 5, upset by an umpire’s call.

PACK AND PLAY

The Dodgers and Washington will meet at Nationals Park in Game 2 of the NL Division Series, then fly off to Los Angeles for Game 3 Monday. A rainout on Saturday took away the travel day for the cross-country trip. LA leads 1-0, with Rich Hill (12-5, 2.12 ERA) starting against Tanner Roark (16-10, 2.83).

SCHOOL DAYS

Red Sox right-hander Clay Buchholz and Indians righty Josh Tomlin know each other well going into their matchup in Game 3 of the AL Division Series. They were teammates at Angelina Junior College in Lufkin, Texas. “This is a pretty cool story,” Buchholz said. “We talked about it the other day. He’s one of my good buddies. … It’s a small world when it comes to that.”