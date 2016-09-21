A look at what’s happening all around the majors Thursday:

___

SWEET SIXTEEN

The Orioles can move up in the wild-card race when they take on AL East-leading Boston at Camden Yards. It’s a matchup of 16-game winners — Red Sox lefty David Price vs. Chris Tillman. Baltimore trails idle Toronto by one game for the top AL wild-card spot.

SKIDDING

Swept by last-place Atlanta this week, the Mets aim to end a three-game losing streak and keep pace in the NL wild-card chase. Rookie Seth Lugo (4-2) starts for New York vs. Phillies lefty Adam Morgan (2-10) at Citi Field.

EXTRA WORK

Justin Verlander is set to pitch as the playoff-contending Tigers play a day-night doubleheader at Minnesota. A rainout in the third inning at Target Field on Wednesday forced the twinbill. Detroit is one game behind Baltimore for the second AL wild-card slot.

WATCH AND WAIT

The Giants will continue to monitor pitcher Johnny Cueto, who strained his groin in a start Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Manager Bruce Bochy says Cueto (17-5) could be out up to a week for playoff-hopeful San Francisco.