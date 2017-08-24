A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

BRIGHT IDEA

Uniforms, bats and spikes will have a different look across the big leagues this weekend. Major League Baseball has relaxed the rules for a few days, so players can put nicknames on their jerseys. It’ll be “Bringer of Rain” for Toronto slugger Josh Donaldson, “Kiiiiid” for Angels star Mike Trout and “Nerd Power” for Milwaukee infielder Eric Sogard. MLB wants players to show their personalities, so fans will also see bright colors for bats, cleats and catcher’s masks. At Yankee Stadium, this marks quite a break from tradition — the pinstriped uniforms never include any names on the back. Now, it will be “All Rise” for rookie Aaron Judge, and a lot more when New York hosts Seattle.

BACK IN BOSTON

Orioles star Adam Jones plays for the first time at Fenway Park since a tense series in early May during which he was the target of racial taunts by fans. The Red Sox organization apologized to Jones, and the center fielder was later given a standing ovation by the Boston crowd. Earlier this week, Commissioner Rob Manfred said Major League Baseball planned to issue a policy for fan behavior at all stadiums next season.

ROOKIE RIPS

Phillies newcomer Rhys Hoskins has become just the third player in major league history to hit eight home runs in his first 15 games. The 24-year-old joined Carlos Delgado and Trevor Story to accomplish the feat. Next up for Hoskins will be Jose Quintana and the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park.

FEELING BETTER?

The Mets will place All-Star outfielder Michael Conforto on the disabled list and are considering surgery after he dislocated and suffered a tear in his left shoulder while swinging at a pitch. Asked if Conforto’s season was over, manager Terry Collins said: “I can’t go out there and predict that,” but that was before an MRI revealed a tear in the posterior capsule of the shoulder. Conforto is hitting .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBIs as New York gets set for a series at Washington.

GETTING CLOSER

Indians first baseman Carlos Santana has missed three straight starts because of tightness in his back. Manager Terry Francona hopes Santana can play when the AL Central leaders host Kansas City. Santana is hitting .250 with 18 home runs and 64 RBIs.