STORM PLAN

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on South Florida, the Miami Marlins are allowing families of players and staff to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip. After hosting Washington, the Marlins leave on a seven-game swing to Atlanta and Philadelphia.

“If you had your kids here and you’re leaving on a trip, it’s not the best feeling to leave your family somewhere,” manager Don Mattingly said.

PENALTY PENDING?

Major League Baseball is looking into allegations levied by the New York Yankees that Boston used a high-tech scheme to steal signs from their catchers. Commissioner Rob Manfred says he wants to get the matter resolved quickly. In the meantime, there’s sure to be plenty of debate over what the penalty should be if the first-place Red Sox are found guilty — a fine, a draft pick, forfeiture of wins?

YOU GUYS AGAIN

Cubs lefty Jose Quintana tries to beat Pittsburgh for the second time in a week when he starts at PNC Park. He pitched six innings last Wednesday as the NL Central leaders topped the Pirates at Wrigley Field. Quintana is 5-3 with a 4.50 ERA since being acquired from the White Sox.