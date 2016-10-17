A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

ANOTHER SWEEP IN SIGHT

Unbeaten in six playoff games this year, the Indians can complete their second consecutive sweep with a victory at Toronto in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. Cleveland is one win from its sixth trip to the World Series and first since 1997. Carried by a brilliant bullpen , the Indians have limited a dangerous Blue Jays lineup to three runs in three games.

ALL EVEN

With the Cubs and Dodgers tied at one game apiece, the best-of-seven NL Championship Series shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3. Jake Arrieta, the 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner, starts for Chicago against lefty Rich Hill. Arrieta threw his first no-hitter at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 30 last year in a game that began shortly after 5 p.m. local time, the same starting time as Tuesday. Shadows can creep between the mound and home plate at that hour, which Arrieta believes favors the pitchers. “I really think it can be difficult to pick up spin,” he said.

SHORT REST

Corey Kluber is scheduled to pitch a day earlier than planned for the Indians against the Blue Jays. Cleveland manager Terry Francona said he would move up Kluber to start on three days’ rest if Trevor Bauer’s sliced finger acted up in Game 3. Bauer was removed in the first inning Monday night after blood began dripping from his right pinkie. Kluber pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a Game 1 win at home last Friday. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner hasn’t allowed a run in two starts and 13 1/3 innings during his first postseason. Aaron Sanchez starts for the Blue Jays. He was 15-2 with an AL-low 3.00 ERA this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed 20-year-old rookie Julio Urias is scheduled to start Game 4 of the NLCS on Wednesday night. The team limited Urias’ workload down the stretch — he has thrown only 10 2/3 innings since Sept. 3. But the young lefty from Mexico tossed two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to win Game 5 of the Division Series at Washington last Thursday after finishing 5-2 with a 3.39 ERA during the regular season. He is 5-0 with a 1.90 ERA since the All-Star break. Postseason pro John Lackey, who turns 38 on Sunday, pitches for the Cubs.