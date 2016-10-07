A look at what’s happening all around the majors Saturday:

___

REMEMBER ME?

Dodgers lefty Rich Hill, who made 25 relief appearances for Washington’s Triple-A affiliate last year, starts at Nationals Park in Game 2 of the NL Division Series with LA holding a 1-0 lead. The 36-year-old spent the summer of 2015 in the minors and independent ball before returning to the majors. He was 3-2 with a 1.83 ERA in six starts for the Dodgers this year after they got him from Oakland at the trade deadline. Tanner Roark (16-10, 2.83 ERA) starts for the Nats.

FAMILIAR GROUND

Jeff Samardzija has started plenty of games at Wrigley Field — just not in the playoffs. That’s about to change. Samardzija will make his first postseason start in the same place he began his major league career when the Giants visit the Cubs in Game 2 of the NL Division Series. The former Notre Dame receiver was drafted by Chicago in 2006 and spent his first 6 1/2 seasons with the team. Kyle Hendricks, who led the majors with a 2.13 ERA, starts for the Cubs.

SLOW START

Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is 1 for 8 in the AL Division Series, and Cleveland leads 2-0. Big Papi is retiring after this season, meaning Boston needs to win Game 3 Sunday to prolong his career. Clay Buchholz starts at Fenway Park vs. Josh Tomlin of the Indians.

REST UP

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis gets a day to recover from irritation in his right knee. He started the AL Division Series opener at Texas, but was scratched from the starting lineup about an hour before Game 2. Toronto holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup and is home for Game 3 Sunday night.