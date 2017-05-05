A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

BIG-TIME BRETT

Surging Brett Gardner again tries to power the Yankees over the Cubs a day after his three-run, ninth-inning homer gave New York a 3-2 win. Gardner has five home runs in six games, including multihomer efforts against Toronto on May 2 and Baltimore on April 29. The Yankees’ leadoff hitter had a slow start to the season, but his on-base percentage is up to .356 and he saw 29 pitches in five at-bats Friday. Rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-1, 4.15 ERA) pitches for New York against Chicago’s Brett Anderson (2-1, 6.23).

GIVE ‘EM A BREAK

Twice in its past three games, Baltimore has gotten three or fewer outs from its starting pitcher, so the Orioles could use a lengthy outing from Dylan Bundy against the White Sox. Bundy (4-1, 1.82) is the right man to ask: he’s pitched at least six innings in each of his six starts this year after only reaching the sixth three times in his career before this season. Baltimore’s bullpen has been strained after Kevin Gausman was ejected in the second inning Wednesday for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a curveball and Wade Miley was struck by consecutive line drives in the first inning Friday.

BUXTON RECOVERING

Twins manager Paul Molitor said center fielder Byron Buxton was still experiencing headaches a day after running into the wall twice will chasing down fly balls. Buxton passed his initial concussion tests and Molitor said the Twins remained hopeful that he could return to the lineup this weekend. Molitor said they will continue to give Buxton tests while the headaches remain, but they are confident he did not experience a concussion.

DON’T WALK THIS WAY

Control problems have hindered Braves ace Julio Teheran this season. He has walked 18 batters in 35 1/3 innings, including three walks while allowing six runs in six innings in a 7-5 loss to the Mets on Monday. Teheran (2-2, 4.33) has three or more walks in five of his six starts and will look for better results when he starts a game against Mike Leake and the Cardinals.

CORBIN ROX

Arizona lefty Patrick Corbin was brilliant when he faced Colorado last Sunday, throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings. But he settled for a no-decision as the Diamondbacks beat the Rockies 2-0 in 13 innings. Corbin (2-3, 2.29) will try to handcuff the Rockies again, this time at Coors Field against lefty Tyler Anderson (1-3, 7.71).

SECOND TIME AROUND

Seattle’s Chase De Jong gets a second chance after struggling in his first major league start — a spot entry against reigning AL champion Cleveland after ace Felix Hernandez went on the DL. De Jong (0-2, 11.05) didn’t make it out of the third inning against the Indians, but he’ll get another shot to prove himself in a game against Texas. De Jong may get a few more starts regardless, as Seattle is without three rotation fixtures after placing James Paxton on the disabled list Friday — Drew Smyly is also out.

