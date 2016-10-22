A look at what’s happening all around the majors today:

___

ALL SET

With the World Series matchup decided, the Cubs and Indians can begin preparing for Game 1 Tuesday night at Cleveland. The teams didn’t meet in interleague play this year — they split four games in 2015 and are 9-9 overall since AL vs. NL action began in 1997.

No announcements yet on who will pitch the opener at Progressive Field. Former Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will be amply rested for the Indians. The Cubs could choose from Jon Lester, John Lackey or Jake Arrieta.

COMEBACK KYLE?

Kyle Schwarber missed a big party at Wrigley Field, but he hopes to help start a bigger one in the next couple weeks. The Cubs’ talented young slugger, out since having major left knee surgery in April, began play Saturday in the Arizona Fall League with hopes of returning for the World Series. Schwarber was 0 for 3 with a walk in his first game with the Mesa Solar Sox, watching his Chicago teammates beat the Dodgers on a tablet in the dugout between plate appearances. Mesa next plays on Monday afternoon.

Schwarber had to be roughly a month ahead of schedule in his recovery to make playing in October a possibility.

“We’ll just continue to evaluate him medically day by day in terms of baseball readiness,” president of baseball operations Theo Epstein said. “We have a lot of business we need to take care of first before there’s any relevance to it short term. But long term it’s a great prognosis for him and we’re proud of him that he’s worked so hard to get to this point.”