A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

THEY’VE DONE THIS BEFORE

Cubs fans have waited a long time to quit waiting on next year, and Chicago’s latest quest is a win away from overcoming the Giants’ even-year magic. The Cubs lead 2-0 in the best-of-five NLDS, but don’t expect them to take San Francisco lightly — the Giants are 9-0 in elimination games under manager Bruce Bochy, and Madison Bumgarner is pitching in Game 3. “We’d be foolish to be overconfident about this situation,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “They’re really good, they’ve done this before.”

A LITTLE EXTRA REST

Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin and Boston’s Clay Buchholz are still the scheduled starters for Game 3 of the teams’ AL Division Series because Major League Baseball cancelled Sunday’s scheduled game hours ahead of time — meaning neither pitcher had begun to throw warmups. The Indians lead the best-of-five series 2-0 and seek a sweep behind Tomlin, who will be making his first career postseason appearance. The game may also be David Ortiz’s final one at Fenway Park — the 40-year-old plans to retire after the season.

L.A. AND THOSE LEFTIES

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez starts for the Nationals at Dodger Stadium with their NL Division Series tied at 1-all. Gonzalez (11-11, 4.57) is hoping to take advantage of Los Angeles’ worst-in-the-majors batting average against lefty pitchers. Kenta Maeda (16-11, 3.48 ERA) goes for the Dodgers — he led them in wins, innings (175 2/3), strikeouts (179) and starts (32).

STILL WAITING

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says right-handed reliever Joaquin Benoit, who tore his left calf running in from the bullpen during a bench-clearing fracas with the Yankees on Sept. 26, is “making progress” but isn’t close to a return. Acquired from Seattle in a late July trade, Benoit had an 0.38 ERA in 25 games with Toronto.