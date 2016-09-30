A look at what’s happening around the majors Saturday:

___

GETTING CLOSE

Bartolo Colon, the steadiest part of an injury-depleted rotation, tries to put the Mets back into the playoffs. The 43-year-old righty (14-8, 3.42 ERA) starts at Philadelphia as the defending NL champions aim to lock up a wild-card spot. The Phillies could throw a bunch of relievers, with Phil Klein coming from the bullpen to start.

GOT A CHANCE

The Tigers hope Jordan Zimmermann can return to his form from early this season when the AL wild-card contenders play at Atlanta. Zimmerman (9-6, 4.88) has been slowed by a neck problem — he’s started just twice since June 30 and been hit hard both times. Detroit is a half-game behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot.

GET HAPPY

Left-hander J.A. Happ (20-4) starts for the Blue Jays at Fenway Park as they try to hold onto their AL wild-card spot. Toronto leads Detroit by a half-game for the second slot — the Orioles are a game ahead of the Blue Jays. Eduardo Rodriguez (3-7) starts for AL East champion Boston.

ONE MORE

Brian Dozier has 99 RBIs for the Twins going into this matchup in Chicago against the White Sox. The second baseman has hit 42 home runs, but was in a 1-for-32 slump before getting a hit Friday night.