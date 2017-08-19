A look at what’s happening all around the majors Sunday:

LITTLE BIG LEAGUE

A day after they played at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the St. Louis Cardinals and Pirates will fly about 200 miles to central Pennsylvania for the Little League Classic in Williamsport. Following the morning trip, the teams will take part in Little League-themed activities and then play at night at the home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Pirates’ affiliate in the Class A New York-Penn League. The stadium seats under 2,500 and was formerly known as Bowman Field, which opened in 1926.

INTER-TESTING

Tigers star Justin Verlander takes on the team with the majors’ best record when he faces the Los Angeles Dodgers at Comerica Park. It will be the 42nd career interleague start for Verlander — he’s 29-5 against National League opponents.

ON THE MOVE

All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson has made a late-game switch to shortstop for Toronto two days in a row at Wrigley Field. Before this weekend against the Cubs, his only prior experience in the majors at shortstop was one inning for the Oakland A’s in 2013.

BACK AND FORTH

Mets ace Jacob deGrom (13-6, 3.35 ERA) struggled in his last outing, allowing five runs in 7 1/3 innings at Yankee Stadium. He has alternated wins and losses over his last four outings going into this matchup against the visiting Marlins.