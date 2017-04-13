A look at what’s happening all around the majors Friday:

WELCOME, Y’ALL!

The Atlanta Braves open their new SunTrust Park, hosting San Diego at night. A sellout crowd of about 41,000 is expected to see the stadium that replaced Turner Field, the Braves’ home for the past 20 years. This will be the first real test of the suburban park’s ability to accommodate Atlanta’s notoriously tough traffic — the issue was complicated by a fire under an overpass that has shut down a section of I-85, one of the major interstates in the city, for several weeks.

DOUBLING UP

Red Sox newcomer Mitch Moreland can tie the major league record for consecutive games with a double. He’s done it for seven games in a row — Derrek Lee (2007) and Yadier Molina (2016) share the mark of eight. Boston takes on Chris Archer and the Rays at Fenway Park.

ACES ALIGN

Former Cy Young Award teammates Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke match up in a series opener at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw (1-1, 3.46 ERA) and Los Angeles take on the Diamondbacks and Greinke (1-0, 2.31) in a four-game set.

YOU AGAIN?

Mets ace Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to start in Miami against lefty Adam Conley. Syndergaard pitched seven innings to beat the Marlins last Sunday — he’s 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in four starts vs. Miami, with 38 strikeouts and two walks in 27 innings. Conley allowed one hit in five innings to beat the Mets on Saturday.