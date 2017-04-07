The spring chinook are slow to arrive in the Columbia River, and the low counts continue at Bonneville Dam although a burst of more than a dozen fish shot upstream on Wednesday.

Prior to that through April 3, only 22 adult spring chinook had been counted at the Bonneville fish ladder, and the previous low was 25 fish through April 3 of 1949, which are some of the lowest counts on record.

Here are some other footnotes provided by Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Vancouver:

To date, 67 adult spring chinook have returned to Cowlitz Hatchery. Last year at this time nearly 2,000 fish had returned.

The Willamette Falls count of zero spring chinook is a record low back dating back to at least 1972.

This past week, 2,273 angler trips produced 29 hatchery spring chinook.

Between February and March, 9,189 angler trips caught 38 lower-river origin hatchery spring chinook and 23 upper river origin hatchery spring chinook, and 51 hatchery steelhead, and released six spring chinook. Add to that numbers from April 1-2 totaled 1,389 angler trips caught eight lower-river origin hatchery spring chinook and 13 upper river origin hatchery spring chinook, and 12 hatchery steelhead released.

In the Bonneville section from the Columbia Gorge from Bonneville Dam downstream to the eastern tip of Reed Island, four boats and 15 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Camas/Washougal section from eastern tip of Reed Island downstream to the western tip of Lemon Island (includes the mouth of the Sandy and Washougal rivers), 33 boats with 66 anglers caught no fish.

In I-5 section from western tip of Lemon Island downstream to light #40 on the eastern tip of Sauvie Island (includes the mouth of the Willamette River), 40 boats with 106 anglers caught three spring chinook.

In the Vancouver section from Light #40 at the eastern tip of Sauvie Island downstream to Warrior Rock Light at the western tip of Sauvie Island, 77 boats with 201 anglers caught no fish, and 102 Oregon bank anglers and 18 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Woodland section from Warrior Rock Light downstream to Deer Island light #62 (includes the mouth of the Lewis River and entrance to the Multnomah Channel), 20 boats with 42 anglers caught no fish, and nine Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Kalama section from Deer Island light #62 downstream to Prescott Moorage (includes the mouth of the Kalama River), 55 boats with 124 anglers caught no fish, and 18 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In Cowlitz section from Prescott Moorage downstream to the Longview Bridge (includes the mouth of the Cowlitz River), nine boats with 21 anglers caught no fish, and 135 Oregon bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Longview section from Longview Bridge downstream to the western tip of Wallace Island, 51 boats with 110 anglers caught two spring chinook, and 153 Oregon bank anglers caught 14 spring chinook, and 18 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Cathlamet section from western tip of Wallace Island downstream to the western tip of Puget Island, 20 boats with 50 anglers caught two spring chinook, and 19 Oregon bank anglers and 15 Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

In the Cathlamet to Rocky Point/Tongue Point Line section from western tip of Puget Island downstream to Buoy 10 (the legal boundary of the Pacific Ocean), 39 boats with 80 anglers, and nine Oregon bank anglers and seven Washington bank anglers caught no fish.

Columbia water conditions are high and turbid, much colder than normal with murky water and plenty of logs and debris being pushed downstream. It is much more turbid than recent five-year average for late March. Water flow on Tuesday was 445,300 cubic feet per second (cfs), and flows have never been above 400,000 cfs on April 3 since at least 1950. The previous high was 381,500 cfs on April 3, 1969.

The Columbia River from Buoy 10 upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank) plus bank angling only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline will remain open for spring chinook through Monday, April 10 –fishing was originally scheduled to close on April 6. The closure area near the mouth of the Lewis River remains in effect.

The daily bag limit is two adult salmonids, but only one may be a hatchery-marked chinook; all sockeye must be released per permanent regulation. All other permanent regulations apply.

While a lot remains up in the air there is a possibility that the fishery could see another extension if catches don’t improve.