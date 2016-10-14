Here are the latest run size updates for the Columbia River provided the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) who oversees management of salmon:

FALL CHINOOK

(Note that while the run size continues to decrease, historically it is still a good size return)

For the fifth consecutive week, the U.S. v OR Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) downgraded the fall chinook return and currently estimates 707,600 adult fish will return to the Columbia River, both upriver and lower river stocks.

This total includes 418,400 upriver bright (URB) chinook and 45,200 Bonneville Pool Hatchery (BPH) tule chinook.

The preseason forecast was 579,650 URB and 100,670 BPH adult fall chinook returning to the mouth of the Columbia.

The preseason forecasted total return was 960,200.

The Spring Creek Hatchery has met its egg take goal.

The Snake River fall chinook production programs will also meet their egg take goals.

State Fish and Wildlife staff have estimated that the natural origin return of adult chinook to the Hanford Reach is just over 107,000 fish.

UPRIVER STEELHEAD

TAC has not revised the estimated steelhead run of 171,200 fish to Bonneville Dam.

The current forecast includes 129,200 Group A stock (31,900 wild), and 42,000 Group B stock (6,400 wild).

All components of the return are less than preseason forecasts except for the Group B hatchery return, which is greater than forecasted.

The preseason forecasts were 230,400 Group A stock (89,100 wild) and 25,800 Group B stock (7,400 wild) fish to Bonneville Dam.

COHO

The early run (prior to October) coho run size at Bonneville Dam was 29,908 adults, substantially less than the pre-season prediction of 47,200.

The late run forecast to Bonneville is 37,100 adult fish.

October counts will need to be much higher than those observed in the first few days of the month in order for the late run to reach the forecasted run size.

Based on previous year’s Passive Integrated Transponder tag data, most coho returning to areas upstream of The Dalles Dam tend to pass Bonneville in September.

Klickitat coho tend to be later timed.