DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Jarvis Landry says he’ll change the way he targets his blocks in the wake of his illegal hit that briefly hospitalized Buffalo Bills safety Aaron Williams.

But while the Miami Dolphins receiver acknowledged that Williams’ injury personally affected him, he said he’ll appeal his $24,309 fine from the NFL for the illegal crackback block.

Bills coach Rex Ryan called Landry’s block dirty and deliberate. Williams is out indefinitely with head and neck injuries, and he plans to wait until the offseason to decide whether to play again, his father said.

Landry, who takes pride in his blocking, was asked Wednesday if the episode will change the way he plays.

“My physicality, no,” he said. “My target area, yes.”

Landry said he apologized to Williams immediately after the play and before the Bills safety was helped off the field. Landry said he hasn’t tried to reach out to Williams since but may do so.

“Obviously in this game there are risks,” Landry said. “It comes with injuries. You never play the game to deliberately hurt somebody, but inside the game sometimes things happen.”

Landry was penalized for unnecessary roughness Oct. 23 after he launched himself and caught Williams in the head while blocking on a running play. Dolphins coaches said Landry needs to improve his technique.

“We’ve got to target lower,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said last week. “We can’t go high, and the league is emphasizing that. The effort, I don’t think it was malicious in any way. … We can correct that. That’s an easy correction. The hard correction is to get someone who doesn’t want to block to block.”

Landry declined to discuss the basis of his appeal of the fine.

“It’s always good to appeal those things,” he said.

Williams missed most of last season because of a neck injury that required surgery and threatened his career.

