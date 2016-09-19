The coho counts at the Ballard Locks fish ladder – the entrance to Lake Washington – continue to climb upwards and are now well above the pre-season forecast, and fishing since it opened on Friday has been fair at times.

State fisheries checks on at Magnuson Park ramp in Sand Point on the north end of the lake showed 32 boats with 67 anglers Sunday taking home seven coho, plus two cutthroat trout, one smallmouth bass and 65 yellow perch; 28 boats with 61 anglers Saturday with nine coho, plus seven cutthroat trout, 83 yellow perch and one smallmouth bass; and 25 boats with 47 anglers Friday with three coho, plus four cutthroat trout, one kokanee, two bass and 67 yellow perch.

At the Kenmore ramp showed 23 boats with 45 anglers Sunday with four coho, one cutthroat trout and eight yellow perch; 22 boats with 55 anglers Saturday with two coho and two cutthroat trout; and 36 boats with 71 anglers Friday with 23 coho and 37 yellow perch.

The latest count at the Ballard Locks showed 13,998 (preseason forecast was 4,414) counted through Sunday (Sept. 19). The 10-year average from 2004 to 2014 at this point of the run has been 9,751.

Single-day counts have been 457 on Sunday (Sept. 18); 175 on Saturday (Sept. 17); 485 on Friday (Sept. 16); 438 on Thursday (Sept. 15); and 358 on Wednesday (Sept. 14).

State and tribal fishery managers agreed that if more than 10,000 arrived to the lake then fisheries could be possible.

Sport fishing will be open through Oct. 31north of the Highway 520 Bridge and east of the Montlake Bridge and including a portion of Sammamish River from 68th Avenue N.E. Bridge downstream. Daily limit is two coho, release chinook and sockeye.