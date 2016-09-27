The coho catches in Lake Washington have cooled down as expected since these fish are usually pretty lock-jawed as the season progresses.

Fishing was never hot and heavy since the season got underway on Sept. 16, and that has been the common theme in years past.

While it has been tough to get coho to bite it looks like perch, bass and cutthroat trout fishing has been much better with anglers scoring fairly good catches over the weekend.

At the Kenmore boat launch 24 boats with 49 anglers on Sunday caught two coho, plus four cutthroat trout, 60 perch and six smallmouth bass; and 27 boats with 53 anglers on Saturday caught two coho, plus three cutthroat trout and 50 perch.

At the Magnuson Park boat launch 25 boats with 52 anglers on Sunday caught three coho, plus one cutthroat trout and 25 perch; and 33 boats with 66 anglers on Saturday caught five coho, plus six cutthroat trout, 90 perch and two smallmouth bass.

Coho counts at the Ballard Locks fish ladder – the entrance to Lake Washington – continue to increase. The latest shows 17,532 (preseason forecast was 4,414) had climbed the fish ladder through this past Sunday (Sept. 25). The 10-year average from 2004 to 2014 at this point of the run is 16,588.

Single-day counts at the fish ladder have been 437 on Sunday (Sept. 25); 425 on Saturday (Sept. 24); and 433 on Friday (Sept. 23).

Coho fishing is allowed on Lake Washington through Oct. 31 north of the Highway 520 Bridge and east of the Montlake Bridge, and includes the Sammamish River from 68th Avenue N.E. Bridge downstream. Daily limit is two coho.

Catching a coho has also been tough in the Lower Green River despite state Fish and Wildlife moving to a more liberal daily catch limit of six fish, which three may be adult coho. There is a night closure and anti-snagging rules in effect

Currently, the Lower Green/Duwamish River from 1st Avenue South Bridge up to I-405 is open for coho through Oct. 31.

Beginning Oct. 1-31 the section from I-405 up to South 277th Bridge will be open for coho, and the section from I-405 to Auburn Black-Diamond Road Bridge will open Oct. 16-31. The Green River is scheduled to open Nov. 1 for chum.