Here is the latest fishing report from Anton Jones of Darrell & Dad’s Family Guide Service:

What’s hot is Kokanee Fishing in Manson Bay. Also hot is Laker Fishing around the State Park. Finally hot, is fishing uplake for Cutthroat Trout. BTW, Roses Lake is a great place to spend an hour and catch a nice Rainbow for Lunch.

Trolling for Kokanee has been excellent. Pull Mack’s Lure’s Kokanee Pro Wedding Rings and mini Cha Cha Squidders on a short leader behind their Double D Dodgers. Bait the Mini Cha Cha’s with Corn scented with Pro Cure’s Bloody Tuna. We have caught these dwarfed landlocked sockeye anywhere from the surface to over 100 feet deep. Manson Bay has been the location.

Laker fishing continues to be terrific in the morning near the State Park. As always, fish within 3 to 5 feet of the bottom and keep your speed around 1.2 mph. The Mack’s Lure Bead and Blade combo our guide, Jeff Witkowski has developed has been very productive. Bait this rig with a chunk of Northern Pikeminnow.

Fishing for Cutthroat Trout uplake can be great when the weather lets you get there. Casting Roostertails when you see surface action is the most effective technique for these widely scattered fish. Remember to release all Cutts with unclipped adipose fins and stay at least 400 feet of the mouths of all the tributaries. Bonuses include the most spectacular scenery in North America and the chance to view unusual wildlife like Mountain Goats, Bighorn Sheep and Bears.

Roses Lake is a very productive put and take Rainbow trout fishery. Fishing Pautzke’s Fire Bait in American Wildfire on a slip sinker rig with a 30 inch leader from shore will work to get you lunch. If you are in a boat you can pull a Mack’s Lure Wedding Ring baited with Pautzke’s Fire corn behind a Mack’s Double D Dodger at 17 to 25 feet deep at 1.6 mph to trigger loads of bites. Silver Horde 2” Kingfisher Lite spoons also worked.

Your fishing tip of the week is keep your rod angle and your fish reeling moderate for best success. A too high rod angle gives the fish leverage to tear the hooks out. A low rod angle doesn’t allow your rod to buffer the head shakes and twists of the fish. Too slow a retrieve gives the fish too much time to shake off. Too fast a retrieve allows the fish leverage to tear off the hooks.

The kid’s tip of the week is to get them ready for Lake Chelan’s late spring / early summer shore bonanza. Rainbow Trout, Cutthroat Trout, Smallmouth Bass and Northern Pikeminnow are all available in the next month from docks and other public access points on Lake Chelan. This can provide some fast action for kids with a short attention span.

Your safety tip of the week is to really focus on the loads and loads of floating woody debris that is going to enter Lake Chelan. Slow down!

For more information go to Darrell & Dad’s Family Guide Service website at http://darrellanddads.com/or 866-360-1523.