Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

The wicked weather we had this past week made things difficult for the anglers that were trying to catch those big kokanee on Lake Roosevelt.

I made a trip up there Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday with Shane Magnuson and his father in law Kyle Kelley and we saw all kinds of weather while we were there.

We launched on Tuesday afternoon in driving snow that turned to rain and heavy wind. We fished for a couple of hours, getting soaked and also catching one small kokanee and three rainbow.

My brother Rick and cousin Greg Preston were out earlier and got three kokanee and some rainbow before the weather drove them back to the launch.

The following day it was bright and sunny and not a breath of wind.

Fishing continued to be tough, though. We got just one good kokanee and five rainbow. If you can get just a couple of days of consistent weather in a row your odds will be much better for good fishing.

The roller coaster of rain and wind and then calm made the fish scattered, unsettled and tough to find and catch.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.