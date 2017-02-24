Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

We sure picked a good day for my brother Rick Graybill and I to meet Austin Moser for some kokanee fishing on Lake Roosevelt. The weather was clear and sunny with hardly any wind. When we launched at Spring Canyon there was a surprise.

A truck had gotten away from the driver and both the vehicle and the boat were floating off the end of the ramp. No one was injured, but the truck was a total loss. The boat was fine.

We headed out into the lake and started trolling toward Plum Point. We started off getting rainbow of 14 to 16 inches, but when we found the kokanee the action got fast. We were trolling with four side planers and two downriggers.

There was a quarter ounce of weight on the planer leaders and the downriggers were set at just eight feet. The best attractors for the day were the blades and spinners from Kokabow Tackle. We tried to keep our speed at 1.6 to 1.8. We got kokanee from 18 inches to 21 ½ inches.

We were back at the dock by 12:30 with our six kokanee and four nice rainbow.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.