Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

Mike McKee and I were invited to join Austin Moser for a day of fishing for kokanee on Lake Roosevelt, and we jumped at the chance.

We launched at Spring Canyon and started trolling right away. We got our first kokanee pretty quickly, and it was a dandy, stretching the tape to 21 ¾ inches.

We were trolling with two side planers, two downriggers and two long lines out the back of the boat. There was a good rainbow bite, too. We got most of the eight rainbow on the downriggers, and all five of the kokanee on one side planer.

The rigs that worked best for us were the blades and squid spinners from Kokabow, baited with stained and scented corn. The downriggers were set from 18 to just 8 feet, and the one at 8 feet got most of the rainbow. The side planer with just 3/8th of an ounce was the kokanee getter.

The water temperature was just 36 degrees, the coldest we have ever seen on Lake Roosevelt, and we were dodging a large ice flow above the dam.

As the water continues to drop and warm at bit the kokanee bite will really get hot.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.