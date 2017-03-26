Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

I did some exploring on Lake Chelan with Shane Magnuson on Wednesday of this week. He wanted to see if he could catch a Chinook and wanted to know if wanted to go along. Of course I would. I have been asked by Shane, my brother Rick Graybill and others to fill a seat on these missions.

After all, I have a two pole endorsement. I am a rod holder with a pulse. Shane and I put the boat in at the State Park and with his lab Jules in the bow we headed out. We started down lake toward the Monument and he put a variety of offerings out on the four rods.

All of them were ignored. We moved further up lake to the Yacht Club and trolled almost to Mitchell Creek. Still no luck. It didn’t matter much. We were just playing around and it was the first time that Shane and I had been out together, just the two of us, for quite some time.

I have been fishing with Shane since he first started guiding 12 years ago, and we have lots of great adventures. He is so busy with his guiding now that we rarely get to fish together, just the two of us. It was a wonderful day.

We even spent enough time fishing for kokanee to confirm that they are there and that anglers can expect fish of a solid 12 inches on Lake Chelan.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.