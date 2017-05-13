Here is the latest fishing report from Anton Jones of Darrell & Dad’s Family Guide Service:

What’s hot is trolling for Kokanee within a mile or two of Wapato Point. Also hot is trolling for Lake Trout in the State Park area. Finally, Roses Lake is great, bait fishing for planter rainbows from the State access area.

Kokanee Fishing continues to be red hot for 11 to 15 inch fish. Fish just above schools spotted on your sonar with Mack’s Lure’s mini Cha Cha Squidders in orange and hot pink. Rig them on a 15” leader behind a Mack’s Double D Dodger in chrome. Bait each hook with 2 kernels of white shoe peg corn marinated gently in Pro Cure’s Bloody Tuna scent. Pull that whole ensemble at a leisurely 1.1 mph. The odd Landlocked Chinook jumping on for a ride is a very welcome bonus!

Laker fishing continues to be productive albeit less consistent than previous years early in the morning along Colyar Ledge. I would suggest staying until you are blank for an hour. Some days that happens by 8AM. Others the bite can last until noon. I pound the Ledge with Worden Lures T-4 flatfish in the GPLF pattern. The State Park area has been my secondary location working depths of 125 to 225 feet deep depending on when I get there. As always, fish within 3 to 5 feet of the bottom and keep your speed around 1.2 mph. The Mack’s Lure Bead and Blade combo our guide, Jeff Witkowski has developed has been very productive. Bait this rig with a chunk of Northern Pikeminnow.

Roses Lake continues to produce Rainbow trout at a phenomenal rate. Fishing Pautzke’s Fire Bait in American Wildfire on a slip sinker rig with a 30 inch leader from the shore works well. These fish have mostly ranged from 11 to 14 inches.

Your fishing tip of the week is an oldie but goody. Periodically check your hook points when banging the bottom for Lakers on Chelan. Pounding the wood and rocks can turn a hook point and cost you fish. Twenty seconds with a file and you’ll be back in business.

The kid’s tip of the week is to pick your battles. Taking on every single misbehavior of a toddler can be exhausting and counterproductive. Sometimes ignoring minor misbehaviors can extinguish it better than corrective action. Sometimes, the function of those behaviors is to get attention. Even negative attention is attention… It takes some thought to determine the source cause of the misbehavior.

The safety tip of the week is to really start keeping a lookout for woody debris as Lake Chelan fills. The Straits are beginning to collect lot of debris. With the little burst of warm weather, I expect the Narrows to begin to load up.

For more information go to Darrell & Dad’s Family Guide Service website at http://darrellanddads.com/ or 866-360-1523.