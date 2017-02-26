Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

We knew it was going to be wet when Rick Graybill and I fished Lake Chelan on Monday, but we didn’t know that it was going to snow. We got lots of rain and snow, but also lots of kokanee, thanks to Jeff Witkowski, of Darrell and Dads Family Guide Service.

We fished in the Yacht Club area of Lake Chelan, and he put us on tons of fish. We had pretty constant action with lots of doubles and even one quad. We ran two downriggers. One was set at 93 feet and the other 83 feet. We also ran two side rods with a six ounce cannon ball on a snap weight out way behind the boat.

We got fish on all of the rods. I was using a Kokabow black and silver blade and orange squid spinner, and early on it was beating everything else six to two. As we got into more and more fish they all produced fish.

There are quite a few 10- to 11-inch kokanee in Chelan right now, but most of the fish we caught were 12 to 14 inches. Jeff likes to troll at just 1 mph. Although it rained and snowed the lake was flat calm and we had a blast.

For details or Graybill’s weekly report visit his website at http://www.fishingmagician.com/.