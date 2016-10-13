SHANGHAI (AP) — Nick Kyrgios will have to pay $16,500 in fines for his bizarre actions at the Shanghai Masters.

The Australian tennis player received one of the largest fines of his career on Friday for his lack of effort and argumentative behavior during his second-round match. He was fined the maximum $10,000 for showing a “lack of best efforts” in a match, $5,000 for verbal abuse of a spectator and $1,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Kyrgios rushed through his 6-3, 6-1 loss to German qualifier Mischa Zverev on Thursday, failing to put any speed on some serves and hitting erratically on his groundstrokes. At one point, he walked toward his chair after floating a serve across the net without even waiting for Zverev’s return.

Late in the match, Kyrgios also responded angrily to a fan who criticized him by shouting back, “You want to come here and play?”

He was booed and jeered several times.

The fiery Australian is known for his on-court tirades and frequent battles with umpires and fans. Last year, he also insulted a player, Stan Wawrinka, during a match in Montreal.

Kyrgios received $12,500 in fines for his behavior in that match, as well as a possible 28-day suspension and a further $25,000 fine if he picked up any other major offenses over the following six months. That probation period ended in February.

On Friday, top-ranked Novak Djokovic said he believed Kyrgios has some “life lessons to learn.”

“Not many great things are spoken about him lately,” Djokovic said. “I’m sorry to hear that, because I share the opinion of many players and many people in the tennis world that he’s one of the greatest talents the game has seen lately.”