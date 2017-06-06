NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Czech tennis star Petra Kvitova will continue her comeback from a knife attack by playing at the Connecticut Open in August, the final WTA tune-up before the U.S. Open.

The two-time Wimbledon champion returned to tennis at the French Open, less than six months after suffering a serious injury to her left hand when she was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic.

Kvitova issued a statement saying she’s been given the OK to resume scheduling tournaments by her doctor.

She beat American Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 in the first round at Roland Garros, before losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the second round.

Kvitova holds a 19-3 record in New Haven and won the tournament in 2012, 2014 and 2015. The event begins Aug. 20.

She says “it’s great to start by confirming one of my favorite tournaments of the year.”