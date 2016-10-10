ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos say coach Gary Kubiak has been diagnosed with a “complex migraine condition that caused extreme fatigue and body weakness.”

The team said he’s feeling better and after receiving medication is expected to be released from the hospital Monday afternoon.

General manager John Elway will address his coach’s status later Monday.

The Broncos (4-1) visit San Diego (1-4) Thursday night.

Kubiak, 55, was hospitalized following Denver’s 23-16 loss to the Falcons on Sunday. He was taken from the stadium via ambulance.

Kubiak had a health scare in 2013 when he was coach of the Houston Texans, suffering a “mini-stroke” and collapsing at halftime of a game against Indianapolis. He returned 10 days later, but was soon fired.

