LOS ANGELES (AP) — A good luck tweet from Kristi Yamaguchi to former Olympic figure skating teammate Nancy Kerrigan is drawing online attention.
Kerrigan is competing on the current season of “Dancing with the Stars.” Yamaguchi tweeted to Kerrigan on Monday, “Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor,” before adding “break a leg.”
Ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics, Kerrigan was hit in the leg with a crowbar by a man hired by the ex-husband of fellow Team USA skater Tonya Harding.
Social media users quickly took notice of the wording and responded with memes to express disbelief at Yamaguchi’s words.
Yamaguchi’s spokeswoman says in a statement that “Kristi loves Nancy” and “no ill will was intended.”
