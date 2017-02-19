Here is the latest fishing report from Dave Graybill, longtime Eastern Washington outdoor radio host and angler:

The lure of catching those whopper kokanee at Lake Roosevelt is strong. The drive to Spring Canyon or Keller can be more than most people want to attempt, especially with the weather we’ve had.

A much closer destination that offers really good kokanee fishing is Lake Chelan. It is a short run from the State Park to the Yacht Club, where I have done very well on kokanee earlier this winter.

According to Jeff Witkowski of Darrell and Dads Family Guide Service, limits of kokanee averaging about 12 inches can be taken right now on Lake Chelan.

The lake trout fishing is very good here, too, and it looks like the great cutthroat fishing in the lower basin is happening again this season. Anglers often troll deep for the kokanee and then flat line a couple of Mag Lip 2.5 Flatfish and get the cutthroat.

This can make for a great day. The kokanee are being found anywhere from 45 to 200 feet deep.

I fished with Jeff last year and he just sets his gear at 100 feet and runs into enough kokanee to limit. I found 83 feet the magic depth more me when I was fishing there in December. Kokabow squids in pink worked great.

