NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Jennings is gone and Joakim Noah is headed for knee surgery.

If the New York Knicks are going to make a playoff push, it will come without two of the key veterans they signed last summer.

Jennings was waived Monday and the Knicks signed guard Chasson Randle to replace him.

Noah will have left knee surgery, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. It won’t be known how long Noah will be out until after the surgery, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because details were not released publicly.

The Vertical first reported the news about both players.

The Knicks signed both veterans along with Courtney Lee, and combined with the trade for Derrick Rose hoped they had assembled a playoff team. But they are 24-35 and four games behind eighth-place Detroit entering their game Monday night against Toronto.

Jennings averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 4.9 assists in 58 games, mostly as the backup to Derrick Rose. But the Knicks are again focusing more on the triangle offense, which isn’t Jennings’ strength.

Charley Rosen, a longtime confidante of Knicks President of Basketball Operations Phil Jackson, wrote Sunday on Fanragsports.com that Jennings “resists the triangle” and is a “profound disappointment” because of his erratic play.

Jennings signed a one-year deal worth $5 million last summer, saying Jackson told the veteran he expected him to be Sixth Man of the Year.

Since he was waived before the March 1 deadline, Jennings will be eligible to sign with another team and play in the postseason.

Noah has battled injuries and illness since signing a four-year, $72 million contract. He has been sidelined most recently with a hamstring injury that coach Jeff Hornacek said the center aggravated while working out during the All-Star break.

Randle was cut by the Knicks in the preseason and went on to play eight games with the Philadelphia 76ers.