CLEVELAND (AP) — After throwing a pair of complete games for Detroit in the 1968 World Series, Mickey Lolich remembered Detroit manager Mayo Smith turning to him during the Tigers’ 10-run third inning in Game 6.

“Can you start Game 7? I only want you pitch five innings,” Lolich recalled the manager asking.

“Sure, that wouldn’t bother me at all,” the pitcher remembered responding, then quickly added: “Well, you know the rest of the story.”

Lolich pitched a five-hitter, throwing shutout ball into the ninth inning to beat Bob Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals 4-1. Just nine pitchers have won three starts in a single Series, none since Lolich went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 21 strikeouts while pitching three complete games in 1968.

Corey Kluber has a chance to become a throwback to baseball’s old days Wednesday if Cleveland is forced to a Game 7 by the Chicago Cubs. Major league ERA leader Kyle Hendricks was set to start against him at Progressive Field on Wednesday night, if necessary

“The game has changed,” the 76-year-old Lolich said Tuesday. “It’s a totally different game than what we what we played back in our days. It just doesn’t happen.”

Kluber is 4-1 with a 0.89 ERA in four postseason starts, starting with 16 consecutive scoreless innings against Boston in the AL Division Series and Toronto in the AL Championship Series.

“Good players, good pitchers can do special things. He’s in that category,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “It was kind of an easy decision after talking to him.”

A 30-year-old right-hander, Kluber pitched on three days’ rest for the first time in his big league career in Game 4 against the Blue Jays. He left after five innings with the Indians trailing 2-1 in a 5-1 defeat, then threw 88 pitches over six scoreless innings to beat the Cubs 6-0 in last Tuesday’s Series opener. He came back on three days’ rest in Game 4, needing 81 pitches for six innings of one-run, five-hit ball in a 7-2 win that gave Cleveland a 3-1 lead.

“Obviously, he’s a special guy,” Hendricks said. “You can just see it, the way he takes to the mound. He’s always locked in.”

The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner, Kluber was 18-9 with a 3.14 ERA this season as Cleveland won the AL Central for the first time since 2007. His win in the All-Star Game at San Diego in July gave the AL home-field advantage in the Series.

“I never connected those dots at that point in time,” he said.

Already, he is the first pitcher to win Series Games 1 and 4 since Cincinnati’s Jose Rijo in 1990. Chris Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals was the last to even make three starts, winning the 2011 opener against Texas, getting a no-decision in Game 5 and then, after rain pushed back Game 6, coming back on short rest to win Game 7.

“Those are things you’ll probably look back on after the fact and not during the middle of it,” Kluber said,

Lolich allowed six hits in Game 2 and nine hits on three days’ rest in Game 5, then defeated Gibson, who had beaten 31-game winner Denny McLain in Games 1 and 4 for a 3-1 lead.

The only others to win three starts were Charles “Deacon” Phillippe of Pittsburgh and Bill Dinneen of the Boston Americans (1903), the New York Giants’ Christy Mathewson (1905), the Philadelphia Athletics’ Jack Coombs (1910), Pittsburgh’s Babe Adams (1909), Cleveland’s Stan Coveleski (1920), Milwaukee’s Lew Burdette (1957) and Gibson (1967).

Arizona’s Randy Johnson beat the New York Yankees in a pair of starts in 2011, then won Game 7 with 1 1/3 innings of relief, a day after throwing 104 pitches over seven innings to win Game 6. Boston’s Smoky Joe Wood (1912), Urban Faber of the Chicago White Sox in 1917 and the Cardinals’ Harry Brecheen (1946) also won a pair of starts and once in relief.

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner won two starts in the 2014 Series before throwing five shutout innings in Game 7 for a save at Kansas City.

Hendricks, a 28-year-old right-hander, went 16-8 and didn’t get a decision in his Game 3 Series start, when he allowed six hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings of a 1-0 loss.

“This is the ultimate dream,” he said. “When you’re out in your backyard as a kid, playing Little League at the field with your friends, this is the moment you dream about, Game 7, 3-2, two outs, something like that, bottom of the 9th. But it’s always Game 7 of the World Series.”

___

AP investigative researcher Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.