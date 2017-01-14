HONOLULU (AP) — Kevin Kisner came within a fraction on an inch of another 59 at the Sony Open.
Needing an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole Saturday, Kisner hit an 8-iron to 9 feet below the hole for his chance at the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, and the second this week. Justin Thomas shot 59 in the opening round with an eagle on the ninth hole.
Kisner narrowly missed the putt.
Jordan Spieth, who played with Thomas during his Thursday round of 59, had finished his round and came over to the ninth green to watch.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
- Seahawks vs. Falcons: National media predictions for NFC divisional round matchup VIEW
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Eddie Bauer closes downtown Seattle location
The last time there was a 59 and a 60 in the same tournament was the John Deere Classic by Paul Goydos and Steve Stricker — both in the first round.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.