It’s been a forgettable postseason, with an average margin of victory of 15.7 points. Only two games have been decided by three or fewer points, while the rest have been yawn fests. Forget about them, though. Super Bowl LI has all the makings of an instant classic, one that you’ll want to DVR (make sure to extend the recording) so you can watch it again a few times during the offseason.

Expect an offensive fireworks show between the Falcons and Patriots. Since Week 5, when Tom Brady returned from his Deflategate suspension, the Falcons (32.3) and Patriots (30.0) are first and second in points per game in the NFL. Atlanta, on a six-game win streak, and New England, winners of nine in a row, have proved they’re the league’s best two teams. New England led the NFL in point differential with a remarkable plus-191, and Atlanta was second at plus-134. They’ve continued that dominance in the playoffs.

Both Super Bowl teams also had great records against the spread. The Pats are 15-3 on the season, while the Falcons are 12-6. This game is super news for those betting the underdog: The past five underdogs in the Super Bowl have not only covered but won outright. Eight of the last nine favorites have not covered.

Brady and coach Bill Belichick are why New England is a small favorite, but don’t just think the Pats are a lock to win because they’re the Pats. The duo has never had a dominant victory in the Super Bowl, with their four victories by a total of 13 points. The two defeats by a total of seven.

Super Bowl LI marks the seventh time the NFL’s top scoring offense (Atlanta at 33.8 points per game) faces the league’s No. 1 scoring defense (New England at 15.6). In the previous six matchups, the defense — as the saying goes — won five times. But don’t let that stat determine your pick. While the Pats do have a strong defense, analysts are gushing about it so much that you would think it’s the 2000 Ravens or the 2013 Seahawks. This Pats defense is not on that same level.

The Patriots’ defense hasn’t faced an offense like Atlanta’s all season. Matt Ryan led the NFL with a 117.1 quarterback rating, and he’s continued his MVP-type season in the playoffs. Even with Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia having two weeks to prepare, the Falcons will still fly up and down the field.

The Falcons are my pick to not only cover but win because of their offense. They’ve scored a touchdown on their opening drive in eight consecutive games, including the playoffs, and are 8-1 when scoring first this season. The Falcons have scored 28 or more points in seven consecutive games, and they’ll do it again on Sunday.

While the Falcons and Patriots don’t have any history with each other, this presents a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX for Dan Quinn. The Falcons coach was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator in that game. Quinn’s current defense isn’t anywhere as good as his old one, but don’t underestimate Atlanta’s young squad.

Prediction

Falcons 34, Patriots 30