OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant is riding a stationary bike as part of his rehab from an injured left knee and leg and doing well, yet Golden State coach Steve Kerr says it will still be about a month before the superstar forward is re-evaluated to determine his status.

Durant returned to the Bay Area from the Warriors’ East Coast road trip after getting hurt last Tuesday in a loss at Washington. He hyperextended his knee early in the 112-108 defeat Feb. 28 and later underwent an MRI exam, which revealed a Grade 2 — or moderate — sprain in the knee as well as a bruised tibia.

Kerr checked in by text message regularly with KD, then spoke to him by phone Tuesday once the team returned to Oakland. The Warriors were only home briefly, however, playing Wednesday night against Boston before heading back out of town for games at Minnesota on Friday and at San Antonio on Saturday.