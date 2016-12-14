OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant apparently has no hard feelings toward Oklahoma City, despite the backlash he received after leaving the Thunder for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA offseason.
Durant’s foundation has donated $57,000 toward an effort to build a new school for the city’s homeless children.
Positive Tomorrows president Susan Agel says in a statement that Durant “has been instrumental” in helping the school’s growth.
Durant spent eight seasons in Oklahoma City before leaving has a free agent in June. The move sparked anger among some fans who showed their outrage by burning his Thunder jersey.
